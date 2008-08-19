  The Hoff launches HoffSpace

The Hoff has launched a social networking site where fans can get together and "look for freedom".

Deciding that his fans aren't ones to hang out on Facebook or MySpace, Baywatch and Knight Rider star David Hasselhoff has created HoffSpace clearly hoping to cash in on the web 2.0 phenomenon of people getting together are sharing stories and networking online.

"Where it will lead, I don't know but the world would be a better place if everyone talked a little more to each other..." the star writes on his homepage.

Hasselhoff officially unveiled the site on Tuesday, saying that he is leaving MySpace at the same time.

Users will be able to upload comments, photos and contact other Hoffsters on the site rather than just use it as a business tool with the Hoff himself saying that he will publish videos on his life that "no one else will see".

We can't wait.