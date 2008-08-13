Best Buy to sell iPhone 3G
It makes sense really - the iPhone 3G is being stocked in the UK by the Carphone Warehouse - which has done a million dollar deal with Best Buy in the States, which will see the American retailer opening stores on this side of the Atlantic.
And now Best Buy has announced that it too is going to sell the iPhone 3G.
From 07 September, the company will be selling the next gen phone at almost 1000 locations throughout the US.
They will be the second 3rd party retailer to sell the iPhone after CPW.
Shawn Score, president of Best Buy's mobile division, said: "We think we'll have a good supply for our customers."
Best Buy says it has a national exclusive on the iPhone (outside of Apple and AT&T stores) through Christmas.
The retailer has Apple Macintosh sections at 600 of its stores.
There were rumours that a second US retailer - Radio Shack - will also be selling the iPhone 3G but this remains unconfirmed.
- Here’s why you must change your Twitter password
- Instagram now lets users natively add credit and debit cards for shopping
- Apple Pay users have doubled over the last year
- What is Google Lens and how do you use it?
- Amazon Alexa skills for kids: New Lego, Pac-Man, and other skills go live
- Microsoft Build 2018: How to watch and what to expect
- Google I/O 2018: How to watch and what to expect
- Facebook's F8 event recap: All the announcements that matter
- What is Amazon Prime Book Box and how does it work?
- Instagram could be getting four new features, including live reactions and slow-mo recording
Comments