Snowl brings messaging to Firefox browser
Mozilla has released a new add-on for its Firefox browser that promises to allow users to integrate messaging into the browser from multiple sources.
Dubbed Snowl, according to the developers, the initial prototype supports two sources of messages: RSS/Atom feeds and Twitter.
And it exposes two interfaces for reading them: a traditional three-pane "list" view, targeted to active reading of important messages; and a "river of news" view, based on the concept popularized by Dave Winer, designed for casual browsing.
“It doesn’t matter where messages originate,” said the organization in its labs blog.
“They’re alike, whether they come from traditional email servers, RSS/Atom feeds, web discussion forums, social networks, or other sources.”
Users can download the extension with Mozilla looking for feedback on their experiences however Mozilla warns that the initial prototype is a primitive implementation with many bugs, and subsequent versions will include changes that break functionality and delete all your messages, making you start over from scratch.
- Here’s why you must change your Twitter password
- Instagram now lets users natively add credit and debit cards for shopping
- Apple Pay users have doubled over the last year
- What is Google Lens and how do you use it?
- Amazon Alexa skills for kids: New Lego, Pac-Man, and other skills go live
- Microsoft Build 2018: How to watch and what to expect
- Google I/O 2018: How to watch and what to expect
- Facebook's F8 event recap: All the announcements that matter
- What is Amazon Prime Book Box and how does it work?
- Instagram could be getting four new features, including live reactions and slow-mo recording
Comments