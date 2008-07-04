  eMusic celebrates "Independents Day"

eMusic, the world’s largest digital retailer of independent music is inviting music fans around the world to join in celebrating "Independents Day" 2008 - the first global event to generate awareness of independent labels and their "rich contributions to music, art and culture," from 4-7 July by downloading a specially created album.

Independents Day ’08 will benefit independent label associations including the UK's Association of Independent Music (AIM), as well as The Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), a charity helping with the issue of suicide among young men, and The Musicians Benevolent Fund, which supports musicians, their dependants and those in related occupations when illness, accident or old age brings stress or financial burdens.

The full UK track-listing for the independent album compilation, available at www.emusic.com, is as follows:

CD1 Tracklist:

1 The Prodigy – Ghost Town (originally recorded by The Specials)

2 Infadels – Steady As She Goes (originally recorded by The Raconteurs)

3 The Futureheads – With Every Heartbeat (originally recorded by Robyn)

4 Jack Peñate – Dub Be Good To Me (originally recorded by Beats International)

5 Tom Smith from Editors – Bonny (originally recorded by Prefab Sprout)

6 British Sea Power – Tug Boat (originally recorded by Galaxie 500)

7 The Charlatans – Murder (originally recorded by New Order)

8 Feeder – Public Image (originally recorded by PIL)

9 The Cribs – Bastards Of Young (originally recorded by The Replacements)

10 Jarvis Cocker and Beth Ditto - Temptation (originally recorded by Heaven 17)

11 Maxïmo Park – Was There Anything I Can Do? (Originally recorded by The Go-Betweens)

12 José González – Love Will Tear Us Apart (originally recorded by Joy Division)

13 Devendra Banhart - Don't Look Back In Anger (originally recorded by Oasis)

14 Rodrigo Y Gabriela – Orion (originally recorded by Metallica)

CD2 Tracklist:

1 A.Human - Black Moon (recommended by Infadels)

2 Thomas Tantrum - Swan Lake (recommended by The Futureheads)

3 Shrag - Long Term Monster (recommended by The Cribs)

4 Sixteen Layers - Torch (recommended by Embryonic Music)

5 Bang Bangs - In Arms (recommended by Feeder)

6 Oceansize - Savant (recommended by Rodrigo Y Gabriella)

7 Cougar - Merit (recommended by Maxïmo Park)

8 Electricity In Our Homes - We Thought It Was But It Wasn't (recommended by The Charlatans)

9 Mobius Band - Friends Like These (recommended by Tom Smith from Editors)

10 The Tenderfoot – People Are The Problem

11 Goose - Black Grove (recommended by Norman Cook)

12 Little Dragon - Twice (recommended by Jose Gonzales)

13 Basis Bullit - In The Night (recommended by Rough Trade)

14 Jose James & Flying Lutos - Visions of Violet (recommended by Gilles Peterson)

15 Laura Groves - I am Leaving (recommended by XL)