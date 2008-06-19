  Yahoo launches Ymail email addresses and domain

Yahoo! Mail - that has more than 250 million users worldwide - has announced the addition of a new domain name to its Yahoo! Mail service.

From late afternoon on 19 June, UK users will be able to select a new personalised email address, as Yahoo opens up the global domain of ymail.com across the world.

The big push is said to be as a result of customer demand, with the shortage of names forcing users to add numbers to their email address meaning the email service would be less likely to be used by professionals.

George Hadjigeorgiou, general manager of email stuff at Yahoo Europe, said: "Yahoo! users told us that, as a result of Yahoo! Mail's global popularity, getting the email address they always wanted was becoming a challenge".

"By adding our new domain name, we are not only giving users the opportunity to select their desired identity, but are increasing the advertising potential of Yahoo! Mail as we attract more users onto our network."