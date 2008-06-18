  Kelkoo brings price comparison tool to mobile phone users

Kelkoo has redesigned its price comparison website specifically for use of mobile phones.

"The new service means that bargain hunters no longer need to be at their desks to find the best deals", it explains.

The streamlined service still offers product comparison and user ratings of products and retailers, but is designed to be viewed on the move.

Kelkoo Mobile is now available to almost anyone with a web-enabled phone or iPhone where the tariff allows for mobile Internet browsing.

No download is required and to access the service users just need to type http://m.kelkoo.co.uk/ into your phone’s browser.

Bruce Fair, managing director of Kelkoo.co.uk said of the new service: "Kelkoo Mobile has been specially optimised and re-shaped to fit the screens of even the smallest handsets. More and more people are regularly browsing the web from their mobiles and it is important that they can get fast and easy access to the sites they rely on when surfing the web from their mobile".

Kelkoo claims to offer consumers typical savings of 15-20% on purchases made online.