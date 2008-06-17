  Mozilla releases Firefox 3

Mozilla has created plenty of fanfare for the launch of its next version of its internet browser that's been in development for years - and it's finally gone live to download.

The organisation is hoping to create a Guinness World Record for the greatest number of software downloads in one day with the release of Firefox 3.

Asking people to pledge to download the new version, over one and half million people have promised to do so with lots apparently holding "Download Day" events too.

Mozilla promises Firefox 3 will offer "lightning fast performance", with speeds around three times faster than 2, and new features include one-click bookmarking as well as improved phishing and malware protection on the security side of things.

There's the usual Firefox goodies such as built-in spell checking, session restore and full zoom, and with Firefox 3 you can choose from over 5000 add-ons that help you customise your browsing experience.

Firefox 3 is available now for free for Windows, Mac and Linux users and by all accounts Mozilla would appreciate it if you do plan to download it, to do it today...