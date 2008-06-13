York station gets Wi-Fi
National Express East Coast is offering free Wi-Fi at York station.
The service is available across most of the station, which is used by more than 10 million rail passengers a year.
The company already offers Wi-Fi on all National Express East Coast trains, not just first class, so now customers on the East Coast Main Line can stay connected from the moment they enter the station until they reach their destination.
The service has proved really popular, with traffic increasing fourfold since it was introduced throughout the trains.
The free Wi-Fi zone within York station covers the main concourse, including the waiting rooms and cafes, and platforms 1 to 5.
Passengers can access the service by logging on to the network "nxecwifi_YORK".
