Paragon updates back-up software

Paragon Software Group has announced the availability of Drive Backup 9.0.

The data and system backup software is available in two versions - the Personal and Professional Editions - both of which allow PC users to backup their files as well as restore functionality if your system gives up.

It allows consumers to create a bootable, portable rescue USB flash drive to keep handy at all times.

The "Personal" package includes file backup, entire PC backup and powerful recovery tools.

The "Professional" package is targeted to more advanced users and lets them create a more professional personal backup and recovery tool.

Priced at £15.95 or the Personal version and £39.95 for the Professional version, Paragon’s Drive Backup 9.0 is available now.

