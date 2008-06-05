  Rare Hendrix and Marley performances now online

Rare recordings by both Bob Marley and Jimmy Hendrix are now available online.

The vintage performances are now available to buy through specialist music site Wolfgang's Vault following on from a deal between its founder, Bill Sagan, and Universal Music Group.

"This is a far-reaching agreement to make available what I would consider previously unreleased live performance recordings of Universal Music Group artists from the mid-'60s on through today", Sagan told Billboard.com.

"It covers hundreds of Universal performers and thousands of live performance concerts."

The downloadable content deal is for 10 years, with a streaming deal stretching "into perpetuity", Sagan added.

The tunes will now join 500 recordings already available for download from the site.

Other acts include Fleetwood Mac, the Kinks, Billy Joel, Iggy Pop, and Uriah Heep.

Downloads of concerts longer than 30 minutes are priced at $9.98, with concerts of less than 30 minutes priced at $5.98.

There are also some one or two song performances available for $3.98, but the site also offers free streaming.

"Of the 1,434 concerts that are up on the site, 488 can be downloaded right now", said Sagan.

"And some very major artists will be downloading within the next 30 to 60 days."