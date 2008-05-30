  Tiscali revamps TV guide

Tiscali has designed a new electronic programme guide for its TV subscribers.

The new tool enables viewers to locate on demand, catch up and broadcast programming, from within a huge library of content.

Searches can be carried out across a specific channel or all channels, as well as specifying broadcast only, on demand only, Catch Up TV or all of the above.

Users can look for programmes by title as well as by credits, including cast members and even by subject matter, using a SMS style text input.

Results are listed by title and relevance, displaying on demand content first, followed by scheduled programming, then Catch Up TV, as well as delivering other findings based on programme synopses and credits.

From that list viewers can set reminders, book recordings, add to favourites or navigate straight to that programme if it’s showing.

If the function is triggered from within a channel then users can continue to watch that programme in the quarter screen of the search area.

Tiscali TV is available to 10 million households across the UK and incorporates 80+ broadcast channels, Catch Up and on demand TV services.