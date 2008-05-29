  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Mozilla aims for Guinness World Record with Firefox 3

|
  Mozilla aims for Guinness World Record with Firefox 3
Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?
Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?By Dan Grabham

Mozilla is aiming for a Guinness World Record with the launch of its latest version of the Firefox browser.

The company has begun a campaign asking users to pledge to download the Firefox 3 release on the day it becomes available so it can set a Guinness World Record for the largest number of software downloads in 24 hours.

Although the exact date for the full release is yet to be announced, a mid-June date is expected for "download day".

As well as pledging to download the new browser, Firefox fans can also put buttons advertising the launch on their own sites to try and whip up extra support.

A message on the site reads: "All you have to do is get Firefox 3 during Download Day to help set the record for most software downloads in 24 hours - it's that easy".

"We're not asking you to swallow a sword or to balance 30 spoons on your face, although that would be kind of awesome."

PopularIn Apps
  1. E-scooter invasion: Everything you need to know about the electric scooters from Bird, Lime, and Spin
  2. What is Facebook's new game streaming hub and how does it work?
  3. Instagram might allow hour-long and even vertical videos soon
  4. What is Google Lens, how does it work, and which devices have it?
  5. Facebook copies Musical.ly and Dubsmash with Lip Sync Live tool
  1. What is Apple Screen Time and how does it work?
  2. Vodafone customers can now stream Prime Video for free
  3. Still don't have Google Lens? Now you can download the new app
  4. Your Apple Watch or Mac might never get the new macOS and watchOS updates
  5. Apple announces Google Maps and Waze integration into CarPlay
Comments