  Mozilla aims for Guinness World Record with Firefox 3

Mozilla is aiming for a Guinness World Record with the launch of its latest version of the Firefox browser.

The company has begun a campaign asking users to pledge to download the Firefox 3 release on the day it becomes available so it can set a Guinness World Record for the largest number of software downloads in 24 hours.

Although the exact date for the full release is yet to be announced, a mid-June date is expected for "download day".

As well as pledging to download the new browser, Firefox fans can also put buttons advertising the launch on their own sites to try and whip up extra support.

A message on the site reads: "All you have to do is get Firefox 3 during Download Day to help set the record for most software downloads in 24 hours - it's that easy".

"We're not asking you to swallow a sword or to balance 30 spoons on your face, although that would be kind of awesome."