  Two billion devices worldwide use Bluetooth
In a week that marks a decade since Bluetooth technology made its first appearance, a user group says that things can only get better as awareness grows.

Bluetooth SIG, which represents 10,000 companies that use the technology, has surveyed techies worldwide and says that a staggering 85% of consumers know what Bluetooth is and recognise the technology when they see it.

In four of the six countries that were polled, 60% of consumers said they owned Bluetooth-enabled devices and 78% said they would pay more for devices using Bluetooth technology.

And, encouraging news for manufacturers who include Bluetooth technology in their devices, 57% of respondents said that Bluetooth makes their lives easier.

"The rise in popularity of Bluetooth technology over its ten year existence has been amazing", said Michael Foley, executive director of the Bluetooth SIG.

"There are 2 billion devices with Bluetooth technology in the marketplace now. What started with mobile phones and headsets has spilled over into nearly every industry from gaming and cars to clothing and toys."

He concluded: "Bluetooth technology is now an expected part of the average consumer's lifestyle".

