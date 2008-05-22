  Stone buys Rock Computers

Laptop maker Rock Computers, which went into administration last week, has been acquired by Stone Group for an undisclosed sum.

The company suffered financial difficulties as a result of "stock misappropriation by a former employee" when a salesman for the firm stole hundreds of thousands of pounds from the company.

Stone has said that it will continue the Rock brand and carry on selling high-end laptops to public sector-type customers.

"This acquisition is great news for Stone and for our customers, because we can now offer a much wider portfolio of laptops", said Stone chief executive James Bird.

In good news for existing Rock customers, Stone has made a commitment to provide ongoing warranty support.

Former Rock boss Nick Boardman, said: "It is vital that customers' historic warranties will be supported going forward. Everyone can continue to buy Rock products with confidence".