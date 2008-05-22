  1. Home
Stone buys Rock Computers

  Stone buys Rock Computers
Laptop maker Rock Computers, which went into administration last week, has been acquired by Stone Group for an undisclosed sum.

The company suffered financial difficulties as a result of "stock misappropriation by a former employee" when a salesman for the firm stole hundreds of thousands of pounds from the company.

Stone has said that it will continue the Rock brand and carry on selling high-end laptops to public sector-type customers.

"This acquisition is great news for Stone and for our customers, because we can now offer a much wider portfolio of laptops", said Stone chief executive James Bird.

In good news for existing Rock customers, Stone has made a commitment to provide ongoing warranty support.

Former Rock boss Nick Boardman, said: "It is vital that customers' historic warranties will be supported going forward. Everyone can continue to buy Rock products with confidence".

