Social networking site bans over-36s on sex predator fears
Rad and kerazy social networking site Faceparty (so cool it has curse-words on its homepage) has deleted what it describes as "a huge number of accounts" citing "over 36 years old" as one of the reasons for deletion, on the basis that reaching this age means you're more likely to be a sex offender.
"We understand that only a minority of older users are sex offenders, but you must understand that we cannot tell which", Faceparty says in its brilliant and concise explanation of the deletion of accounts.
"New government legislation means we need to check older users on the sex offenders list", says the official notice, referring to legislation yet to go live.
On the site itself (latest headline - "Honestly, who likes gingers?") there can be found a more informal explanation for the cull, along with the news that the Facebook-wannabe is now invite only:
"With our doors open to everyone, this site was attracting too many spammers, fakers, pervs, liars, haters, nobs, pedos, over-50's-using-it-as-a-dating-site cos-they-have-to-pay-for match.com's, and most of all.. too many friggin' moaners!"
