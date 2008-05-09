  Half a million people snared by virus attack

A virus attack has ensnared 500,000 PC users in what security experts is claiming is the largest fake media outbreak in 3 years.

The fake files have been circling the web labelled as tracks from, among others, Girls Aloud.

Security firm McAfee explains that the fake files have been designed to look like music tracks, short videos or movies.

And they are cropping up on file-sharing networks, including eDonkey and Limewire.

Those who open the files will get bombarded with pop-up ads and, warns, McAfee, also risk compromising the safety of their PC.

Only around 10% of those who have seen the files have actually downloaded the trojan, which then installs a codec that is made to look like it will play the music or movie file.

McAfee adds that such a large outbreak is rare, and PC users are just being urged to be wary and make sure that their virus detection software is up to date.

FAKE FILE TITLES:

girls aloud st trinnians.mp3

changing times earth wind .mp3

heartbroken fast t2 ft jodie.mp3

meet bambi in kings harem.mp3

paralyized by you.mp3

pull over levert.mp3