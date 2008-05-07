  .Me domain names on offer

Applications for an interesting new top-level domain name have begun with registration for .me going live.

Owned by Montenegro, the Balkan state was awarded the .me domain after independence from Serbia in 2006. The country has decided to cash in on the obvious appeal by removing geographic restrictions on name ownership and opening it up to all-comers.

Thomas Barrett, president of domain registrar EnCirca says: ".Me elevates the social networking craze to a new level, as .Me offers real personalisation of domains. For instance, why not register follow.me for the born leader? Or perhaps, listento.me for the incessant blogger?"

Priority registration is open now for trademark owners, but after 28 June anyone can apply.

A long list of "reserved" addresses, such luck.me, that are expected to fetch premium prices, will be auctioned.