  The Cloud launches "mycloud" connector

The Cloud has announced the beta launch of mycloud, a new service which will "facilitate the simple use and mass market adoption of wireless broadband".

The new mycloud connector claims to simplify the Wi-Fi user experience by providing seamless log-on to home, office, public access and free networks, without complex registration requirements or hidden costs.

Ultimately, mycloud will bring together a community of millions of Wi-Fi users over a virtual network of access points. Users will be able to manage and top up their accounts online, and maintain one central identity for wireless broadband access across Europe.

Owen Geddes, director of business development at The Cloud, commented: "mycloud is the product the public have been waiting for - a simple service that allows everyone the benefit of one seamless, secure broadband experience. mycloud will effectively create an umbrella experience over the plethora of operators including FON, BT and T-Mobile, as well as The Cloud, and will bring Wi-Fi to the masses for the very first time".

mycloud is based on the Devicescape Connect Service, a Wi-Fi connection solution provided by US-based Wi-Fi company, Devicescape Software.

Existing Cloud subscribers can register for the beta version by sending an email to mycloudbeta@thecloud.net. The solution will only be available for Windows desktop clients at launch.