Intempo's internet radio portal launches

Intempo has expanded its music offering with internet radio listening direct from your desktop, with the first version of its radio portal.

Users can tune in to customise their own radio listening from a vast choice of more than 30,000 global radio stations and podcasts.

Intempo's radio portal lets you customise the player's interface for instant access to news feeds and the latest weather forecast, discover new stations by clicking on the "Hot Picks" and most listened list, then save your favourites or share your stations with friends.

Navigating the radio portal is said to be simple, users can search for a station geographically or by genre and selections instantly load letting you log on and listen within seconds.

Intempo's internet radio player is powered by Radeo and works with both Mac and PCs and supports Windows Media, Real and Quick Time players.