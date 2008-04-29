  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Project Playlist sued by music industry

|
  Project Playlist sued by music industry

An online music community, where 24,459,879 fans were logged in just minutes ago, could be under threat.

Project Playlist is being sued by nine of the major record labels for "massive infringement" of copyright.

The site lets visitors search for songs and share playlists; and gets nearly 9.5 million average page views per day.

The lawsuit, filed by music big hitters including Warner Bros, EMI and Virgin Records America, was prompted after it's claimed the site started "optimising" tunes for iPhones and iPods.

The site also allows users to embed playlists on social network sites such as MySpace, Facebook and Blogger, claim the lawyers.

"In short (Project Playlist's) entire business amounts to nothing more than a massive infringement" of the record companies' copyrights, the record companies said.

They want to stop Project Playlist from offering free music and are also seeking unspecified damages.

Project Playlist's team are keeping very quiet in the meantime.

They're probably trawling the Yellow Pages for a lawyer.

PopularIn Apps
  1. Wondershare Dr Fone - Unlock: How to bypass your Samsung or LG Android phone's lock screen to restore access to your phone
  2. Messages in iCloud explained: How it works and how to turn it on
  3. See the Lego set you're about to buy in AR on the Argos shopping app
  4. How to turn off Find My iPhone and remove your device from it
  5. How to blacklist news sources in Apple News on iOS devices
  1. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018 : Cheap TVs, Kindles, consoles, smartphones, Echo deals and more
  2. Amazon Music app for iOS and Android now has hands-free Alexa voice control
  3. Steam Link arrives on Android as expected but is barred from iOS by Apple
  4. Wondershare Video Converter Ultimate: The only video conversion, editing, downloading and burning tool you need
  5. Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 providers reviewed
Comments