  Hack attacks are down

Companies seem to be winning the constant battle to protect their IT systems and data from internet predators.

According to the latest Security Breaches Survey, organised by city giant PricewaterhouseCoopers, the number of security breaches has fallen by 33% in the past 2 years.

The report says that 98% of companies now have software to scan for spyware; and 94% have encrypted their wireless networks.

But it's costing companies a small fortune.

The report details that the average spend on security defences has almost tripled over the past 6 years.

And, while IT managers are obviously tech savvie, and aware of the dangers lurking in the ether, their fellow employees are still doing things that leave companies open to attack.

The report says that 80% of companies that have had a computer or laptop stolen did not have the data on the computer encrypted.

And two-thirds of companies let employees remove data on unsecured USB sticks.