Firefox logo spotted in space

It seems even the stars support the Firefox browser as shown by this image captured by the Hubble Space Telescope 4 years ago.

The image, snapped in March 2004 is of the variable star V838 Monocerotis, which lies near the edge of our Milky Way Galaxy.

Of course, given enough time, we're sure staring long enough into the picture you'll find a schooner, Jesus, and most likely the logos of 10 other companies including Microsoft's Internet Explorer.

