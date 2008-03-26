Wikipedia receives record donation
Wikipedia has revealed that the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation is awarding $3 million to the Wikimedia Foundation, the non-profit organisation which operates the site - the "world's largest and most popular encyclopedia".
The Foundation says the money will "support Wikimedia's organisational development and help to increase the quality of its content and the reach of its services".
"We are extremely grateful for this support from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation", said Sue Gardner, executive director of the Wikimedia Foundation.
"Wikipedia and its sister projects have an enormous global impact, but the organization behind them has been operating on a shoestring: unable to pursue partnerships, execute projects, or even to effectively fundraise."
"This institutional support from Sloan will enable us to make progress on some key goals: increasing quality, broadening participation, and distributing free knowledge to people without Internet connectivity."
The funding will be received over 3 years, at 1 million dollars per year.
- Facebook has recorded everything you’ve ever done on the site and here’s how you can see it
- Best Web Hosting Services 2018: 10 of the best cloud, VPS and web hosting providers
- Google Assistant can now instantly send and request money for free
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: Mark Zuckerberg breaks silence, promises three changes to Facebook
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
- This Google app lets you doodle white lines in augmented reality
- How to permanently delete Facebook but keep your photos and more
- Google launches Shopping Actions to help retailers compete against Amazon
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: What you need to know and how to change your Facebook settings
Comments