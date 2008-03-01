  Web desktop tool designed to help internet cafe regulars

In many developing countries, people will rely on internet cafes to get online.

Now a Luxembourg-based start-up company called Jooce has designed a virtual desktop which will allow regular internet users - or "cybernomads" - to personalise their desktop where ever they are.

Jooce is targeting the estimated 500 million people who log on to the internet from a cybercafe every day.

Its free web-based desktop could prove valuable for those who can't afford their own PC, and go some way to bridging the digital divide between developed and developing countries.

It has a heavy-weight backer in the form of Mangrove - the venture capital firm that provided the initial funding for voice-over-IP platform Skype, says the BBC.

Jooce's system will allow users to access to files, email, instant messaging, storage and other applications, as they would if they were working on their own computers.

"It's a platform that will make it much easier for the world's cybernomads to manage their digital lives", Jooce founder Stefan Surzyck told the BBC.

"The one thing that has been missing is a place on the internet where these people can properly manage their online lives - their very own private space online", he said.

A public desktop - known as a Joocetop - is also available to allow friends to access and share files. A dedicated email client is also in development, adds the Beeb.

However, there are concerns whether Jooce will be able to work on lowers specification machines with poor bandwidths.

Despite this, charities and development agencies say that the Jooce system could be crucial for communities in developing countries.

Jooce is now working with the ITU (International Telecommunications Union) and in India, it is partnering with charity Mission 2007 and ISP Tatatel to support their digital divide activities.

It has also reported interest from China.