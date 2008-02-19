  1. Home
Roxio launches RecordNow Music Lab 10 Premier

  Roxio launches RecordNow Music Lab 10 Premier
Roxio has launched RecordNow Music Lab 10 Premier, software for music enthusiasts who want to quickly and easily collect, organise, create perfect audio playlists and enjoy their favourite music creations wherever they are.

RecordNow Music Lab 10 Premier combines a variety of features that enables users to collect music from a wide range of sources including CD, DVD, LP, tape, the Internet, or iPods.

Consumers can expand their music libraries with tools like
Easy Audio Capture, which allows them to capture any audio playing on a computer, such as internet radio programmes or streaming music.

The new Multi-CD Ripper transfers tracks from multiple drives concurrently, while the LP&Tape Assistant has been designed for capture and clean-up of any analogue tracks.

Captured music can then be organised using the Audio Tag Editor, which has been re-designed to streamline tagging audio tracks with artist or title information.

The Media Manager claims to allow consumers to easily organise, preview, rate, and search for desired songs.

RecordNow Music Lab 10 Premier includes a new Audio Converter for easy batch conversion of music files to preferred digital formats, as well as an enhanced AutoMix utility, which automatically creates playlists based on one or more preferred songs.

RecordNow Music Lab 10 Premier is certified for Vista and is available now from Roxio's online shop for £19.99. RecordNow Music Lab 10 is also available and is priced at £14.99.

