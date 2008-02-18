  Illegal downloaders may face UK ban

France has adopted stringent methods to stem illegal downloads from the Internet, and it seems the UK government may soon adopt similar tactics.

According to the BBC, Brits who go online and illegally download music and films may have their internet access cut.

The government has put together a draft consultation, which implies that ISPs may soon be required by law to take action over users who access pirated material via their internet accounts.

The BBC adds, however, that the proposals are still at draft stage and it is not known when the final proposals will be put to Parliament.

If, however, the UK adopts measures similar to those in force in France, broadband firms that failed to enforce the rules could be prosecuted, and the details of customers suspected of making illegal downloads could also be made available to the courts for individual prosecutions.

The BBC adds that already some of the UK's largest internet providers, such as BT, Virgin and Tiscali, have been in talks with the entertainment industry over introducing a voluntary scheme for policing pirate activity, but no agreement has been reached.