ViaMichelin launches Web 2.0 tool for businesses

With unconfirmed reports of ViaMichelin's exit from the PND market echoing around the Internet, the company has announced a new web 2.0 geolocation service for online businesses.

Said to be launched in response to the growing demand for personalised geolocation tools, the ViaMichelin Maps & Drive API is a new service which allows businesses to personalise their internet, intranet and extranet sites and offer maps and route plans.

The solution comes in the form of an open interface developed in Javascript and HTML to enable website developers to add ViaMichelin's geolocation services (such as maps, route planning, etc) to their sites.

Coutts & Co, Domino's Pizza, Jessops, Panasonic and Build Base are among the clients to have signed up to the service since its launch.

