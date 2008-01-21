  TuneUp PC maintenance tool now available

A package which is claimed to help speed up your PC is now available for download in the UK.

TuneUp Utilities 2008 is the latest version of the German company's package and offers a revised user interface and integrated hard disk defragmenter.

Utility options are now grouped by task, and so a user can choose a category and TuneUp Utilities 2008 will provide all the tools necessary to complete the specific task.

As well as TuneUp Drive Defrag, new tools include those for increasing internet browser and download speeds; for freeing up disk space, which will also deactivate unused Windows functions.

Users can set the tools to run automatically using the 1-Click Maintenance feature at specified intervals. The developer adds that there is no noticeable impact on system performance when carrying out these tasks.

There is also the Solve Problems menu option, which includes tools for cleaning the registry, identifying and solving display problems, checking and correcting file system errors, searching and repairing faulty hard drive sectors to prevent data loss, and restoring deleted or lost files.

And the package offers more than 400 options for users wanting to customise their Windows operating system.

The software supports all versions of Windows XP and Vista (both 32- and 64-bit versions), as well as Windows 2000.

It can be downloaded for £29.99. Upgrades from previous versions are available for download for £17.99.