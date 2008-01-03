Corsair launches 32GB flash drives
Corsair has announced that it is expanding its Flash Voyager and Flash Survivor USB family lines with new 32GB capacity offerings. The new Corsair 32GB drives will be debuted at the Consumer Electronics Show next week in Las Vegas.
Stating that users now have the "ultimate solution for storing, transporting and backing up large amounts of personal and professional data", Corsair's offerings are more robust than your average drive.
The Flash Voyager is an all-rubber device while the aluminum-encased water-proof Flash Survivor means data can still be protected, even for those with a more active lfiestyle.
Corsair 32GB USB drives are immediately available and US pricing is $229.99 for the Flash Voyager 32GB and $249.99 for the Flash Survivor 32GB.
Each drive is bundled with a lanyard, security software/driver preloaded, and USB extension cable and are backed by a 10-year limited warranty.
