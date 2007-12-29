The Optimus Tactus - a new concept in keyboard design

The makers of the Optimus Maximus keyboard have released a new keyboard concept design that is likely to make the you want that instead of the Maximus.

Called the Optimus Tactus, the design offers a giant tuch sensor keyboard, a la Star Trek: The Next Generation, and features the same key switching capabilities of the Optimus Maximus plus the ability to play movies and to turn into a gigantic colour swatch.

No news on whether or not the keyboard is to go into mass production but bloggers are pointing to the development of Optimus Maximus - the unveiling of the concept and then the actual arrival of the keyboard, which has still to arrive several years later - as a precedent.

You'll have the news as soon as we do. In the meantime, here's some pics to drool over.