  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

The Optimus Tactus - a new concept in keyboard design

|
1/4  
Optimus Tactus concept

The makers of the Optimus Maximus keyboard have released a new keyboard concept design that is likely to make the you want that instead of the Maximus.

Called the Optimus Tactus, the design offers a giant tuch sensor keyboard, a la Star Trek: The Next Generation, and features the same key switching capabilities of the Optimus Maximus plus the ability to play movies and to turn into a gigantic colour swatch.

No news on whether or not the keyboard is to go into mass production but bloggers are pointing to the development of Optimus Maximus - the unveiling of the concept and then the actual arrival of the keyboard, which has still to arrive several years later - as a precedent.

You'll have the news as soon as we do. In the meantime, here's some pics to drool over.

PopularIn Apps
  1. What is Bitcoin? Everything you need to know about the infamous cryptocurrency
  2. Instagram data portability tool will let you download a copy of your data
  3. Zuckerberg goes to DC: 9 ridiculous moments from the hearings
  4. Snap Spectacles 2.0: New pair of Spectacles pop up in FCC filing
  5. Mark Zuckerberg dodges monopoly questions, suggests Facebook won't always be free
  1. What is HQ Trivia and how to play?
  2. Deezer arrives on Google Home, control your music with Google Assistant
  3. How to blacklist news sources in Apple News on iOS devices
  4. Facebook sends warning message to users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal
  5. Facebook Messenger will add ‘unsend’ feature since it deleted Zuckerberg’s messages

Comments