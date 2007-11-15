Version 7 of Destinator GPS for PDAs announced
Destinator Technologies has announced the launch of Destinator 7, the latest version of its mobile navigation software for PDAs.
Designed especially for PDA users, Destinator 7 claims to deliver new levels of performance with faster, easier routing, an improved interface, the very latest maps from Navteq and TeleAtlas and wider and better POI searching.
Destinator 7 also includes a full "text to speech" function which is said to offer timely, clear, "natural-sounding" audio directions, down to street name level.
The software also now supports Premium TMC services. This will enable users to access RAC Trafficmaster's traffic information collated from over 7500 roadside sensors which calculate the speed of traffic on the UK's motorway and trunk road network, plus incident information and will offer detour routes.
Destinator software is compatible with a number of different platforms including, amongst others, Windows, Windows Mobile, Symbian and Linux.
Destinator 7 is available now for £76.99, or £115.99 for the Traffic SAM version with no extra monthly fees on top.
- What is Amazon Music Unlimited and how does it work?
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- You can now play Star Wars Holochess with Apple ARKit anywhere for free
- Amazon reveals number of Prime subscribers for the first time
- Amazon made a web browser app for Android called... Internet
- Apple might launch a subscription news service within the next year
- Best Web Hosting Services 2018: 10 of the best cloud, VPS and web hosting providers
- This is what Spotify will announce at its 24 April event
- Apple Watch might soon have access to third-party watch faces
- What is Bitcoin? Everything you need to know about the infamous cryptocurrency
Comments