  Corel announces DVD Copy 6 Plus

Corel has announced DVD Copy 6 Plus, a new program designed to enable consumers to enjoy their favourite video content at home or on-the-go.

With DVD Copy 6 Plus, Corel claims consumers have a single, easy-to-use solution for copying unencrypted DVDs and converting videos for playback on PCs, home theaters and the latest mobile devices, including the new Apple iPhone.

With DVD Copy 6 Plus, consumers can copy DVDs and convert video in three steps. Converted videos can be shared on the web, emailed or sent to an iPhone, iPod, PSP, Zune, or Nintendo DS as well as a variety of PDAs and mobile phones.

DVD Copy 6 Plus now supports DivX Ultra, Xvid, H.264 HD and MPEG2 HD as well as AVCHD and HDV, including direct import from the latest AVCHD camcorders.

CopyLater is also included - that lets users schedule uninterrupted batch conversion of videos when they are

away from the PC or overnight and an "Intelligent Folder Monitoring" tool.

Also included as a "bonus" application is WinDVD 8 Silver, the Virtual Drive Tool and Disc Label with LightScribe support.

Certified for Vista, DVD Copy 6 Plus is available now as a download from Corel's eStore at www.corel.com. The suggested retail price for the retail €39.99/£29.99. The upgrade version of DVD Copy 6 Plus will be offered as a download only with prices starting at €29.99/£19.99.