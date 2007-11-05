BullGuard launches Internet Security 8.0
BullGuard has released Internet Security 8.0.
New features include a 5GB Online Backup Drive, improved Firewall and Spamfilter engines and remote access for
BullGuard Support. One license protects up to three PCs.
BullGuard Internet Security 8.0 claims to provide all the protection you need with its Antivirus, Antispyware, Firewall and Spamfilter components.
Users of BullGuard Internet Security 8.0 get a personal 5GB Online Backup Drive with their subscription. Backups to local media are also supported as are email backups for Outlook, Outlook Express, Windows Mail and Thunderbird email clients.
Another new addition in BullGuard's Backup component is the Explorer integration of the online drive, which makes moving files from and to the online drive a simple drag and drop.
Remote access has also been added to the support structure. Users can access BullGuard Support 24/7 via email or live chat.
BullGuard Internet Security 8.0 is available immediately from www.bullguard.com. The recommended retail price is £44.95 for a one-year subscription. Existing subscribers
can upgrade for free.
