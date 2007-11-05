Warner withholds catalogue from Nokia Music Store
It's being reported that Warner Music Group has decided to withhold its music from Nokia's newly-launched music store over fears of illegal file-sharing.
Despite the other major labels - Universal Music Group, Sony BMG, and EMI - happily signed up, it seems Warner have grave concerns over - not the Music Store itself, but Nokia's Mosh service.
Mosh is Nokia's new social networking service that allows users to share files with each other on their mobile devices.
"People familiar with the matter" told the Wall Street Journal that Mosh is being used to illegally distribute copyrighted material, Nokia spokesman Kari Tuutti told the WSJ that they are in talks with Warner and that: "We are hopeful that Warner will be part of Nokia Music Store in the future".
