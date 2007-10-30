  1. Home
MySpace founder outed as old in real age scandal

|
Newsweek has confirmed TechCrunch's assertions that MySpace co-founder, Tom Anderson, lied about his age in his MySpace profile.

Everyone's friend Tom, said he was 27-years-old when MySpace launched, but he was in fact the crinkly, ripe old age of - shock! - 32.

His profile now says he is 32, but he is in fact now 37-years-old. Apparently he was economical with the truth as he wanted to project the image of being a young, dynamic tech whizz kid.

Although not earth-shattering news in our book, it seems critics in the States have jumped on the story from the angle of the recent sex predator scandals with men faking teen profiles.

