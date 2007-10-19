  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

America suffering from "iCrime Wave"

|
  America suffering from "iCrime Wave"
Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?
Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?

We've seen similar headlines to this in the UK before, but there's an "iCrime wave" going on in the States, a new report suggests.

America is suffering a resurgence in muggings, which were up 7% last year. The Urban Institute, a Washington, DC think-tank, has blamed the increased figures on a familiar culprit - the iPod.

Same as in the UK, the report suggests iPods, often easily identifiable by the white headphones, are easy "snatch-and-grab" targets for muggers and are small and easy enough to sell on for quick profit.

There has been a documented iPod crime wave in the New York City subway system, but GPS devices and "cell" phones are all equally big targets for thieves, and, according to some in law enforcement, stolen gadgets are now a bigger problem than stolen cars.

Author of the report, John Roman, said: "There is a compelling correlation between when iPod sales took off and when the crime rate changed".

PopularIn Apps
  1. Adobe is bringing full Photoshop to the iPad and it's about time
  2. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018: The initial deals are here!
  3. Here's how to get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p
  4. Watch out, Slack: Microsoft Teams now has a freemium tier
  5. It's coming home (later): Best England World Cup memes tearing up the internet
  1. Google's Gboard keyboard now offers Morse code input because why not
  2. PUBG Mobile beta app for Android lets you test new features first
  3. Snapchat launches Lens Explore so you can find new lenses to try
  4. What is Jamf Now and how does it help you manage your Apple devices at work?
  5. How to burn videos to DVD easily with Wondershare DVD Creator
Comments