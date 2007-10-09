  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Bidding begins for .Asia domain names

|
  Bidding begins for .Asia domain names
Here's why you should listen to Audible, plus try it with a 30-day free trial
Here's why you should listen to Audible, plus try it with a 30-day free trial

Bidding has began "prime new pieces" of internet property with the launch of the ".asia" domain name.

The regional domain follows the launch of the European-based .eu name last year and is planned to complement country-specific domains such as .cn for China and .jp for Japan.

"The .asia domain acts like a channel or a portal, showing your commitment to the Asia market as a whole", said Edmon Chung from DotAsia, a Hong Kong-based group that are have set-up the domain.

Businesses with trademarks, governments and official bodies get first dibs on domains, with the general public not allowed to bid on address until February next year.

Prices for the .asia domains range from 10 dollars to several hundred dollars, depending on their desirability. If several groups claim the rights to the same address, it will be auctioned to the highest bidder.

PopularIn Apps
You can still get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p
Android for beginners: Tips and tricks for your new smartphone
Best Android apps: The ultimate guide
Amazon Music app is now completely hands-free, Alexa wake word works
Amazon Music Unlimited vs Spotify: Which is best?
Best budgeting apps: 4 apps to take control of your finances
Comments