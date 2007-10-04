Joost opens to public
Joost has opened to the public allowing people to download the software without having to source out an invite first.
Previously only available to people through an invite to the service, the announcement, which was made on the company's blog will allow anyone to access TV programmes and films.
The new service, which will still remain in beta due to bugs still to be ironed out, will mean according to blog post that:
"Everyone can enjoy a ballooning selection of comedy, music videos, documentaries, movies and the latest hits from some of your favorite media brands, including CBS, Major League Baseball, MTV, Turner, Comedy Central and more — over 15,000 shows to date."
The announcement comes as the company launched a new version of the Joost player with a fully redesigned user interface that promises greater flexibility when searching or navigating through content. Users will also be create personalised channels.
Viewers will be able to catch classic films like Breakfast and Tiffany's and Aardman animation for free.
According to the post, Joost admits however "there's a lot more work to be done".
- New YouTube Music streaming service launches giving access to songs unavailable elsewhere
- Sick of Alexa's voice? Amazon now allows skills to use different voices
- How to download a copy of all the data Apple collects on you
- WhatsApp updates group chats, makes it easier to catch up on missed messages
- If you own Samsung’s Galaxy S9, you can now play with ARCore apps
- Do you hear yanny or laurel? This crazy audio clip is just like that dress
- What is Google Drive, how does it work, and is Google One cheaper?
- What is Facebook's Clear History tool and how does it work?
- How Massdrop is using the power of the many to save for the one
- Are cryptocurrencies safe? Here's how to protect against attacks
Comments