Boot Campers to be forced to buy Leopard?
Boot Camp users will be forced to upgrade to Mac OS X Leopard if they want to carry on running Windows on their Macs the Boot Camp way.
Although the programme was only ever in public beta before Leopard's public release, and this news was perhaps to be expected, it will no doubt annoy those who were not planning on upgrading to OS X.
A statement on the Apple site reads:
"Boot Camp Beta versions 1.0 through 1.2 expire on September 30, 2007. Boot Camp Beta is licensed for use on a trial basis for a limited time."
"To continue previewing Boot Camp after September 30, click the Download Now button above to install the latest version of Boot Camp Beta."
"You do not have to reinstall Windows. This new beta license will allow you to continue using Boot Camp until Mac OS X Leopard is available (expected October 2007)."
