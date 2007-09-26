TwinMOS B1 series super-small USB flash drives
The new B1 series of USB flash drives from TwinMOS is super-small. Aimed at those looking for "extreme mobility", the range offers 2.8mm thickness and weighs just 1.5 grams.
Those dimensions mean they will fit into a wallet, let alone a pocket, but also have a carrying ring and silver coated chain which means you could attach the B1 to a key ring.
The new series is available in a variety of colours including black, white, pastel yellow, pink, pastel blue and pastel green.
Designed to support Windows Vista, which we assume means its ReadyBoost compatible, it's backward compatible with all Windows operating systems as well as for Macs an Linux.
The series is available now, prices are: 512MB - £8.00, 1GB - £14.00, 2GB - £20.00 and 4GB - £36.00, with an 8GB version coming later this year.
