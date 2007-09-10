  7digital to offer all Pink Floyd albums DRM-free

To mark the 40th anniversary of Pink Floyd releasing its debut album, "The Piper at the Gates of Dawn", 7digital has announced that it is the first to offer Pink Floyd’s entire album catalogue for DRM-free download in high quality (320kbps) MP3 format in the UK.

And it that were not exciting enough for Floyd fans, 7digital is launching a price promotion for September which sees albums drop in price to £5.49 and £6.99.

At £5.49, the following albums are available: Animals, Atom Heart Mother, A Collection of Great Dance Songs, Dark Side of the Moon, The Division Bell, Final Cut, Meddle, A Momentary Lapse of Reason, Music From The Film "More", Obscured By Clouds, Relics, A Saucerful of Secrets and Wish You Were Here.

At £6.99, the following albums are available: Delicate Sound of Thunder, Echoes – The Best of Pink Floyd, Is There Anybody Out There?: The Wall Live 1980-81, Pulse, Ummagumma and The Wall.

7digital will be the first download service to offer the digitally remastered re-release of Pink Floyd’s debut album, The Piper at the Gates of Dawn, originally released 5th August 1967.

There are four different versions of the album to choose from, including a 3-disc collector’s special edition, bringing together the original mono album, the current stereo mix and a third disc featuring special extras including the 1967 singles collection with B sides, and previously unreleased versions of some album tracks.

Additionally, 7digital will be offering an exclusive "Pink Floyd Catalogue" digital poster, designed by Pink Floyd artist Storm Thorgerson, in addition to the accompanying CD booklet to those that purchase the 3-disc version of

the album from 7digital.com.