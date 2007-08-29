  Symantec launches Norton Internet Security 2008 and AntiVirus 2008

Symantec has launched Norton Internet Security 2008 and Norton AntiVirus 2008, that they describe as industry leading security solutions that have been enhanced to provide computer users with comprehensive protection against new and emerging online threats, including disguised attacks used by drive-by downloads.

In addition, Norton Internet Security 2008 will also feature Norton Identity Safe to protect users’ identities when they buy, bank or browse online. The company has also optimized each product for greater performance, improved technical support and reduced user interruption.

New to Norton in 2008, taken from the official release:

- Browser Defender — Defends against drive-by downloads and other new or unknown threats that exploit vulnerabilities in Internet Explorer. Revolutionary, zero-day proactive protection against obfuscated code attacks using ActiveX, JavaScript, and VBScript that specifically target the browser.

- Norton Identity Safe — Keeps personal information and identity safeguarded when buying, banking or browsing online. It enables users to control which information is shared with Web sites, stores private information securely, and fills in passwords and Web forms automatically. It stores and encrypts passwords and other confidential data, automatically retrieving it at a user’s request to save time and protect it from being stolen by eavesdropping keystroke loggers. (Included in Norton Internet Security 2008 only)

- One-Click Support — Delivers the same convenient access to support options previously available in Norton 360. This all-new approach to support automatically troubleshoots common issues such as connectivity, licensing, and product activation. It also provides direct access to tech support via telephone, free email or free live chat — all from within the main user interface.

- Home Network Feature — Maps connected devices to provide a view of devices on the local network. Monitors the overall security status of other computers with Norton Internet Security 2008 or Norton AntiVirus 2008 installed. In addition, within Norton Internet Security 2008 this feature checks the status of wireless network security, alerts users when they connect to an unsecure wireless network, and provides expert advice to help users manage network security settings. Wireless network security status provides recommendations for securing wireless routers along with educational information about home network security.

- Performance, Performance, Performance — Building on performance enhancements delivered in the 2007 product line, Symantec has raised the bar and further extended performance gains with significant improvements in key performance measures. Compared to Norton Internet Security 2007, the 2008 user interface responds 22% faster and completes a quick scan up to 39% faster. And as compared to an industry average of nine competitors, Norton Internet Security 2008 leads across five key performance areas including boot time (20% faster), memory usage (69% less), full scan (12% faster), user interface response (54% faster) and download speed (31% faster).

Additionally, both products include the powerful SONAR behavioral detection technology that protects against malicious code before standard virus and spyware detection definitions have been created.

In Norton Internet Security 2008, SONAR will run a full scan every time an application attempts outbound communication, further protecting identity information by improving the firewall's effectiveness against unknown threats. This breadth of new functionality complements the rich existing security protection of Norton Internet Security, which includes class leading rootkit protection capabilities as well as new Threat Interceptor vulnerability protection technologies.

Threat Interceptor technologies include: Threat Interceptor – Browser Defender; Threat Interceptor – Intrusion Prevention; and Threat Interceptor – Generic Exploit Blocking. Norton Internet Security also includes all of the features and functionality of Norton AntiVirus which continues to be the gold standard in virus detection garnering 33 consecutive Virus Bulletin 100 awards, an unmatched standard of reliability in the industry.

Norton AntiVirus 2008 and Norton Internet Security 2008 are available for purchase through the Symantec online store at www.symantecstore.com as well as various retail locations and online.

The suggested retail price of Norton AntiVirus 2008 is $39.99 which includes a one-year service subscription to use the product and receive Symantec’s protection updates. Norton AntiVirus 2008 small Office Packs for five and 10 users will be available for a suggested retail price of $89.99 and $149.99, respectively.

The suggested retail price for Norton Internet Security 2008 is $69.99 for a three PC license, which includes a one-year service subscription to use the product and receive Symantec’s protection updates. Norton Internet Security 2008 Small Office Packs for five and 10 users will be available for a suggested retail price of $109.99 and $199.99, respectively.