Tempo hard drive brings deleted files back on PC
There are plenty of software solutions available on the market that save you from deleting files by mistake, however designers at Cagnina Design have come up with a novel solution for those not wanting to go down the software route: the Tempo hard drive.
Looking more like a tall latte from Starbucks than a hard drive, the 250GB device, which works on a Mac and PC and is connected via Bluetooth, allows you to move your deleted files to a separate hard drive for you to access later rather than wiping them from your existence from your main drive.
Working like your office bin, the drive eventually fills up and a green light pops on to say it needs to be emptied.
Of course it won't stop you then making the same mistake twice, but at least you'll have to delete those important files a second time, giving you the chance to confirm that it really wasn't a mistake.
A more simple solution would be to have a similar area on your current hard drive, but then you wouldn't get all the extra boxes and cables to carry around now would you.
- Google Assistant can now instantly send and request money for free
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: Mark Zuckerberg breaks silence, promises three changes to Facebook
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
- This Google app lets you doodle white lines in augmented reality
- How to permanently delete Facebook but keep your photos and more
- Google launches Shopping Actions to help retailers compete against Amazon
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: What you need to know and how to change your Facebook settings
- How to access Android easter eggs: Oreo, Nougat and more
- Spotify voice control feature pops up amid smart speaker rumours
Comments