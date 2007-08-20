  CD 2.0: MVI music disc format launches

The death knell for the CD is tolled weekly in the tech press with the speed at which MP3 is taking over the music world, and MVI is being touted as another nail in the format's coffin.

Although not strictly a CD rival, the new format has been launched to try and revaltise flagging physical music sales by offering more than a music CD ever could.

The MVI disc format - which stands for Music Video Interactive - is apparently poised to succeed DVD-Audio and SACD and give fans an extra incentive to fork out some cash.

It works in DVD players, computers and some game consoles - but not CD players - and offers increased storage capacity, better sound and interactive features.

The format's first title was Linkin Park's "Minutes to Midnight" that sold about 60,000 copies, just 3% below figures achieved by downloads.

"The CD is for someone who just wants the tunes", Geoff Mayfield, Billboard's director of charts told USA Today.

"A real fan wants the pricier package. A computer unlocks the goodies: ringtones, wallpaper, MP3s. The idea is: Let's put one version out for the masses and a completist edition for the die-hard."

Other bands pushing out MVI discs include Rush (Snakes & Arrows pictured), Donald Fagen, Yung Joc, James Blunt and The Flaming Lips.

Disney recently launched the CDVU+ CD format offering extras for fans. These new formats run the risk of pushing confused consumers, uncertain about new technologies, to online downloads faster then ever before.