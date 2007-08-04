  1. Home
LateRooms.com, a hotel finding service for your mobile launches

LateRooms.com has launched a mobile version of their hotel finding website service.

The new service enables users to search for the latest availability and the best value deals for hotels close to where they need to stay.

The mobile site replicates the deals on the main website, but boasts simple navigation and is light on graphics, making the pages quick to download.

The deals default to the day the user is browsing, meaning that it can take less than two clicks to book a suitable hotel.

Once a hotel has been chosen, the user will be gets a unique booking reference number to quote to a dedicated mobile call centre which identifies the hotel and for what date the user wished to book.

The call centre is then able to take the final confirmation and payment details by phone, rather than making a payment through a mobile browser.

