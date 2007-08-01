  1. Home
Is VMware Fusion launching out of Beta tomorrow?

|

Rumours have it that VMware Fusion is launching very soon, possibly tomorrow, which means you might be on your last chance to get it pre-ordered for $39.99 (as opposed to the usual price of $79.99).

Fusion, like Parallels for Mac, will let you run multiple operating systems, including Windows, Linux, and Solaris, on your Macintosh at the same time as Mac OS X – without rebooting.

Designed from the ground up for the Mac, VMware Fusion allows you to run Mac and Windows applications side-by-side – quickly and effortlessly sharing information between the two operating systems’ environments.

See the site below for more info...

STORY UPDATE: VMware Fusion is launching on Monday

