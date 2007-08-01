Is VMware Fusion launching out of Beta tomorrow?

Rumours have it that VMware Fusion is launching very soon, possibly tomorrow, which means you might be on your last chance to get it pre-ordered for $39.99 (as opposed to the usual price of $79.99).

Fusion, like Parallels for Mac, will let you run multiple operating systems, including Windows, Linux, and Solaris, on your Macintosh at the same time as Mac OS X – without rebooting.

Designed from the ground up for the Mac, VMware Fusion allows you to run Mac and Windows applications side-by-side – quickly and effortlessly sharing information between the two operating systems’ environments.

See the site below for more info...

STORY UPDATE: VMware Fusion is launching on Monday