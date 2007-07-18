  1. Home
Unreleased Harry Potter book leaked to file-sharing sites

|
It was perhaps inevitable, but with security at unprecedented levels and just 3 days to go, it looked as if the new Harry Potter book might escape internet leaks.

Not so though, as apparently someone has photographed every single page of the new book, which was supposedly under lock-and-key-type guard on a 24 hour basis, on the Internet.

Lawyers have confirmed that the leaks do include genuine pages from the new novel, entitled "Harry Potter and Deathly Hallows" but also say that some of the material is bogus.

Some sites have removed the material, but much of it can still be found online. Bloomsbury, the book's UK publishers have reported tearful phone calls from fans not wanting to inadvertently find out plot-spoilers.

A record breaking two million copies of the book have been pre-ordered, it's due to go on sale as of midnight on Friday.

