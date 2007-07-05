  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Mozilla launches eBay edition of Firefox

|
  Mozilla launches eBay edition of Firefox
Best VPN: The 10 best VPN services for use in the UK
Best VPN: The 10 best VPN services for use in the UK

Mozilla has launched an eBay edition of its internet browser Firefox.

The new software lets you keep an eye on your eBay activities where ever you are on the web.

The 6MB file is a free tool built with eBay users in mind that claims to help you get more out of your buying and selling.

With the eBay edition, you are always securely signed in to the auction site so you can check out your progress when ever you like without having to constantly log in.

You can customise your alerts to stay on top of your bids so that you can be informed when an auction listing you're bidding on is about to end.

It's at-a-glance eBay info for auction addicts.

PopularIn Apps
You can still get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p
Android for beginners: Tips and tricks for your new smartphone
Best Android apps: The ultimate guide
Amazon Music app is now completely hands-free, Alexa wake word works
Amazon Music Unlimited vs Spotify: Which is best?
Best budgeting apps: 4 apps to take control of your finances
Comments