  TalkTalk and Citizens Online launch £60,000 community awards

Charities and community groups from across the UK are being invited to apply for money for technology products and services through TalkTalk's new Innovation in the Community Awards scheme.

Non-profit making organisations and charities in the UK in need of funding for an internet-related project are invited to put forward requests for cash for technology

products and services.

Thirty organisations will be chosen to win £2000 each to help fund their particular project, as well as receiving TalkTalk free broadband.

The Awards have been designed to help groups make the most of the internet by encouraging applications for investment in PCs, hardware, software or technical expertise.

"We believe that internet access can change lives for the better but there are still a lot of people who have never used a computer and do not have access to modern technology", says David Thatcher, managing director, TalkTalk.

"The TalkTalk Innovation in the Community Awards will help local community projects harness the power of the internet."

Do you know someone who could benefit? Applications are invited from 2 July to 28 September. Entries can be lodged online at www.talktalk.co.uk, or follow the link below.