Roxio Crunch available for Windows

|
Roxio, a division of Sonic Solutions, has launched a Microsoft Windows version of Roxio Crunch, which enables you to quickly and easily convert your fave videos for viewing on the go.

Decribed as the ideal companion to the iPod, Apple TV, and the highly anticipated iPhone, Roxio Crunch offers a one-step process for converting a broad range of the most popular video formats including DVD-Video, MPEG1, MPEG2 and DivX files into a format recognised by these Apple devices.

The application includes powerful transcoding technologies and pre-defined device profiles to ensure optimal playback regardless of the screen size.

Microsoft Windows and Mac versions are available direct from Roxio via the link below and a cross-platform version will be available early next month for a suggested retail price of £29.99.

